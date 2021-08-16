Solheim prepares welcome center for people with disabilities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Is For Everyone!

That is the reception that people with various disabilities will be getting when they walk in the Solheim Cup. The goal is to bring the most disability-friendly golf event to the world and to Northwest Ohio.

This is part of a collaborative effort between The Ability Center, The Autism Community, The Sight Center, and The Alzheimer’s Community. There will be a tent set up at Inverness next to the front entrance and in it will be volunteers who can help people get accommodations for a variety of disabilities. Meg Ressner is the 2021 Solheim Cup Co-Chair and says “I think we want everyone to feel like they belong and that they’re included and that we’re doing everything we can to make the tournament as accessible as possible.”

Catina Harding from the ProMedica Autism Center says a company called Kulture City will be coming in with sensory bags for individuals with Autism. They include headphones and various items that can be used to calm children with autism down for a break. That will be set up in the Toledo Is For Everyone Tent next to the admissions gate. “When they come they can enjoy the tournament. But when they need that break, when they need some kind of sensory stimulation everything will be right in place to make them feel as comfortable as possible and they can be a part of it from start to finish.”

And inclusion is what the effort is all about. The Sight Center will be there to help people who are visually impaired negotiate the golf course for the event. Stacey Franks is the Executive Director of The Sight Center and says “We are working on having navigational clues and making sure that there’s an app that can tell someone where everything would be. We’re also hoping we will have some volunteers that can help someone really get around.”

Memory Care and The Area Office On Aging will also provide services to individuals and families with memory issues.

Everything is listed on the website: https://www.abilitycenter.org/solheim-cup/?j11 or www.toledoisforeveryone.com

