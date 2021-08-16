Summer Fun Festival happening at MLK Jr. Academy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Summer Family Fun Festival is being held this afternoon at the Martin Luther King Jr. School for Boys in Toledo. Vaccinations and vision screenings will be available during the event, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at 1300 Forest Ave.

There will also be carnival games, face painting, and Kroger gift cards on hand. On-site adult registration is required for all children.

