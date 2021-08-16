Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Summer Fun Festival happening at MLK Jr. Academy

Summer Family Fun Festival
Summer Family Fun Festival(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Summer Family Fun Festival is being held this afternoon at the Martin Luther King Jr. School for Boys in Toledo. Vaccinations and vision screenings will be available during the event, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at 1300 Forest Ave.

There will also be carnival games, face painting, and Kroger gift cards on hand. On-site adult registration is required for all children.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
Tornadoes
Two Rare “EF-U” Tornadoes Confirmed In Western Ohio
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the...
Toledo woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle
Loss of child turns into more heartache for Toledo family
Loss of a child turns into more heartache for Toledo family

Latest News

TPS hosting back to school events, open houses
Civics Workshop
Civics Workshop
UT, BGSU requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
TLCHD releases guidance as schools prepare to return for new year