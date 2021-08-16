Traffic
TFRD saves infant from overdose

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue saved a 1-year-old child from an overdose last week.

According to Toledo Police records, authorities responded to a call for an unresponsive infant just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Walker. TFRD administered Narcan to the child who then became responsive.

The infant was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, according to TPD.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

