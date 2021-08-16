Wood Co. Health Department recommends mask use for all students, teachers

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - As students begin returning to school, the Wood County Health Department has issued guidelines for districts to follow to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The health department recommends all individuals wear masks inside of schools, regardless of their vaccination status. Under the new guidance, anyone who “consistently and correctly wears a mask in school” won’t be required to stay home if there is a COVID case in their classroom.

WCHD also continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccinations for every eligible individual, ages 12 and up.

Along with maximizing ventilation and regular cleaning and disinfecting, social distancing is also suggested, including at least three feet in classrooms and on school transportation, and at least six feet in the lunchroom and other venues where activities are related to additional risk of spread.

Individuals who are sick and being tested for COVID-19 should remain at home. Individuals who are positive for the virus or have been exposed should stay home until the date identified by the health department.

“We know that in-person schooling is the best way to provide the educational, developmental, social, psychological, and nutritional resources our students need. Implementing these prevention measures offers our best opportunity to keep kids in school,” said Benjamin Robison, Wood County Health Commissioner.

For complete details on the prevention measures or additional information, go to the Wood County Health Department website.

