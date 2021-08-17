Blissfield mourns death of high school senior

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - The Blissfield School District is mourning the loss of a student just two weeks before the start of the new school year.

A 17-year-old baseball player was tragically killed over the weekend in a car crash. Trent Freudenberg was set to begin his senior year.

“He was that kid who brought joy everywhere,” teammate Henry Smith said. “He had a golden heart and would do anything for anyone.”

Early Sunday morning, Freudenberg was driving on Gorman and Treat Highway in Lenawee County. Authorities said he crashed into another vehicle and did not survive.

“It’s going to suck walking in a graduation, knowing that he can’t walk across the stage,” Smith said. “It’s just hard to process.”

Freudenberg’s teammates are now finding comfort in each other, sharing stories about him.

“This loss will impact the whole community because Trent is one of those kids who didn’t have any enemies,” teammate Gavin Ganun said. “He was loved by everybody.”

Smith, who has played alongside Freudenberg since they were young children, can hardly imagine a season without him.

“It’s definitely going to hit hard in the springtime when he doesn’t take the field for his senior year,” he said. “It’s tough.”

Smith said he’d like to take Freudenberg’s jersey, glove, and hat to the field for the first game in remembrance of his friend.

Described as the heart of the team, Freudenberg will remain in his teammates’ hearts forever.

