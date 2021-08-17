Traffic
Early voting underway in Lucas County

Voters line up at the Lucas County Early Vote Center in downtown Toledo.
Voters line up at the Lucas County Early Vote Center in downtown Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting in Lucas County is officially underway.

The primary election is set for September 14 but Lucas County voters have a number of chances to head to the polls in the weeks leading up to election day. The voter registration period has closed for the primary.

Early voting begins Tuesday, August 17 and runs weekdays in August from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Ohio Means Jobs building downtown, located at 1301 Monroe Street in Toledo.

The September early voting dates are as follows, according to the Lucas County Board of Elections:

  • Wednesday, September 1 - Friday, September 3: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Monday, September 6: Closed for Labor Day
  • Voting hours are extended and weekend early voting opportunities are added beginning the second week in September.
  • Tuesday, September 7 - Friday, September 10: 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 11: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 12: 1:00 p.n. to 5:00 p.n.
  • Monday, September 13: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, September 14: Election Day

Click here to see the candidate list from the BOE.

