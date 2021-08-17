Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

NMGL gets in on Solheim Cup fun

An aerial view of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.
An aerial view of the National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes is celebrating the the Solheim Cup coming to Toledo with a a new putt-putt green on the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship.

It’s challenging visitors to sink a hole-in-one for a prize.

It opens this Thursday, August 19 and runs through Monday, September 6. The putt-putt fun is included with museum admission.

“Spanning nearly 30 ft. across the museum ship’s deck and overlooking the ‘Mighty Maumee’ and Downtown Toledo, the ‘Freighter Golf’ putt-putt green aims to challenge and provide fun for any age or skill level,” said Ellen Kennedy, Director of Education and Visitor Experience. “We hope to encourage golf enthusiasts to visit the east side of the river bank and look forward to being a part of the Solheim Cup’s excitement.”

You can find additional details about the museum here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the...
Toledo woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle
Teammates remember Trent Freudenberg as the heart of the Blissfield baseball team.
Blissfield mourns death of high school senior
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

Latest News

Solheim event coordinators and downtown businesses have assembled toolkits to prepare ...
Solheim Cup gives restaurants a heads up on what is in store for them
Toledo native Zia Cooke takes a selfie at Toledo's first selfie museum.
Selfie museum opens in Toledo in time for The Solheim Cup
It's the biggest event in Toledo this year and some local students are pitching in.
Solheim Cup Fan Fest features local students
Solheim Cup neighborhood input
Solheim Cup neighborhood input