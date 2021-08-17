NMGL gets in on Solheim Cup fun

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Museum of the Great Lakes is celebrating the the Solheim Cup coming to Toledo with a a new putt-putt green on the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship.

It’s challenging visitors to sink a hole-in-one for a prize.

It opens this Thursday, August 19 and runs through Monday, September 6. The putt-putt fun is included with museum admission.

“Spanning nearly 30 ft. across the museum ship’s deck and overlooking the ‘Mighty Maumee’ and Downtown Toledo, the ‘Freighter Golf’ putt-putt green aims to challenge and provide fun for any age or skill level,” said Ellen Kennedy, Director of Education and Visitor Experience. “We hope to encourage golf enthusiasts to visit the east side of the river bank and look forward to being a part of the Solheim Cup’s excitement.”

You can find additional details about the museum here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.