Northwest Ohio’s Teacher of the year offers tips to get kids ready

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s time to get the kids geared up to go back to school.

Now is the time to get them mentally and physically prepared to tackle the new school year.

Dr. Katie Peters has been teaching close to 20 years.

In 2012, She was named Northwest Ohio Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Peters is an english teacher at Whitmer High School, so she knows a thing or two about getting kids prepared for the classroom. She tells 13 ABC,

“The world itself seems really unsettled, and our children as a result, feel very unsettled, so one thing we can do to really prepare our children for coming back to school, is to allow them to process and not feel rushed, that means the week leading up to school, you’re getting prepared with school supplies, our bed times, we are starting to wake up a little sooner, so when that day comes they feel secure into their routine, and they don’t feel that anxiety that sometimes kids carry with them.”

