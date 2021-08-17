Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Northwest Ohio’s Teacher of the year offers tips to get kids ready

Dr. Katie Peters says there are ways to support students as they head back to class
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s time to get the kids geared up to go back to school.

Now is the time to get them mentally and physically prepared to tackle the new school year.

Dr. Katie Peters has been teaching close to 20 years.

In 2012, She was named Northwest Ohio Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Peters is an english teacher at Whitmer High School, so she knows a thing or two about getting kids prepared for the classroom. She tells 13 ABC,

“The world itself seems really unsettled, and our children as a result, feel very unsettled, so one thing we can do to really prepare our children for coming back to school, is to allow them to process and not feel rushed, that means the week leading up to school, you’re getting prepared with school supplies, our bed times, we are starting to wake up a little sooner, so when that day comes they feel secure into their routine, and they don’t feel that anxiety that sometimes kids carry with them.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the...
Toledo woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Wood Co. Health Department recommends mask use for all students, teachers

Latest News

Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Wood Co. Health Department recommends mask use for all students, teachers
Summer Family Fun Festival
Summer Fun Festival happening at MLK Jr. Academy
TPS hosting back to school events, open houses
Civics Workshop
Civics Workshop