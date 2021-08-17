One person dead after Monday night crash in Seneca County

LOUDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night on Township Road 112 in Seneca County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chevy Equinox was heading east on TR 112 around 6 p.m. when the driver passed another vehicle. The Equinox then drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and flipped several times.

Patricia J. Standley, 27, of Fostoria, was not wearing a seat belt in the front seat. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Devlin T. Houghtland, 24, was also in the front seat and not wearing a seat belt. They sustained incapacitating injuries and were taken to the hospital.

A 6-year-old child in the rear was not in a booster or wearing a seat belt. They suffered serious injuries and were flown to a hospital in Toledo.

A 14-month-old child in the rear was secured in a child safety seat. They were transported to the hospital as well.

Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

