Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One person dead after Monday night crash in Seneca County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seneca County. (Source WOIO)
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seneca County. (Source WOIO)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a  single-vehicle crash Monday night on Township Road 112 in Seneca County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chevy Equinox was heading east on TR 112 around 6 p.m. when the driver passed another vehicle. The Equinox then drove off the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and flipped several times.

Patricia J. Standley, 27, of Fostoria, was not wearing a seat belt in the front seat. She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Devlin T. Houghtland, 24, was also in the front seat and not wearing a seat belt. They sustained incapacitating injuries and were taken to the hospital.

A 6-year-old child in the rear was not in a booster or wearing a seat belt. They suffered serious injuries and were flown to a hospital in Toledo.

A 14-month-old child in the rear was secured in a child safety seat. They were transported to the hospital as well.

Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the...
Toledo woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
Teammates remember Trent Freudenberg as the heart of the Blissfield baseball team.
Blissfield mourns death of high school senior
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

Latest News

Voters line up at the Lucas County Early Vote Center in downtown Toledo.
Early voting underway in Lucas County
Dr. Katie Peters says there are ways to support students as they head back to class
Northwest Ohio’s Teacher of the Year offers tips to get kids ready
The Ohio Supreme Court sanctioned an Ottawa County judge over improper messaging over Facebook.
Ottawa Co. common pleas court judge sanctioned over improper Facebook use
A semi tractor-trailer hauling empty bottles of Jack Daniels overturned in central Ohio early...
Semi hauling empty Jack Daniels bottles overturns in Ohio