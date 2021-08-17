Ottawa Co. common pleas court judge sanctioned over improper Facebook use

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ottawa County common pleas court judge has been sanctioned after he was found to be communicating via Facebook with an offender who had both civil and criminal matters pending before the judge.

The Ohio Supreme Court issued a fully stayed six-month suspension to Judge Bruce Winters.

The court found that between July and December 2019, Judge Winters and Keith Blumensaadt used Facebook Messenger for written and audio conversations regarding matters before the court in which Blumensaadt had an interest.

The Office of Disciplinary Counsel charged that Judge Winters violated judicial conduct rules by having undisclosed conversations with Blumensaadt concerning criminal charges against a man whom Blumensaadt claimed had sold his daughter heroin; alcohol-related criminal charges of a man whose vehicle struck and injured Blumensaadt, and the subsequent personal-injury case Blumensaadt intended to file; modification of a civil stalking protection order (CSPO) secured by Blumensaadt’s family so that Blumensaadt could attend his mother’s funeral and other functions; and modification of a divorce decree that granted Blumensaadt custody of his son.

Judge Winters was a probation officers for the Ottawa County Juvenile Court before beginning his law career, and the early 1980s, he was Blumensaadt’s probation officer.

Blumensaadt was indicted on 12 felony counts and one misdemeanor in June 2017, at which time Judge WInters disclosed the prior relationship to the prosecutor and defense attorney. Both agreed Winters could still preside over the case.

In June 2019, Judge Winters approved a plea agreement in which Blumensaadt pleaded guilty to two felonies and the misdemeanor. Blumensaadt had been in jail more than a year when he was sentenced, and Judge Winters agreed to limit his felony sentence to the time already served and issued a 180-day jail sentence for the misdemeanor. The jail sentence was suspended on the condition that he not travel to Put-In-Bay for one year.

Within 30 days of his release from custody, Blumensaadt and Winters became Facebook friends and began communicating through Messenger regarding different issues going before Winters.

The board found Judge Winters engaged in inappropriate communications with Blumensaadt, failed to promptly notify the parties of the communications, and did not give them opportunities to respond in all four matters.

The Court stayed the suspension with the conditions that Judge Winters complete three hours of continuing judicial education on the subject of ex parte communications or appropriate use of social media by judicial officers in addition to any required continuing judicial education, commit no further misconduct, and pay the costs of the proceedings.

