Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Protecting kids in the school buildings Thursday August 19th

TPS nurses get prepared for another long school year
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As hundreds of students prepare to return to the classrooms, Toledo Public Schools nurses are prepared to help safe guard students from the delta variant this fall.

It will no doubt be another long year of contact tracing and tending to covid-19 related care.

TPS announced masks will be required for all students and staff k-12 for another layer of protection against the virus. hand washing and social distancing will also be used as a tool to keep kids safe but parents have a part to play too.

Ann Cipriani is the TPS coordinator of health services. She tells 13 ABC,

“If your child is sick, please keep them home, get in contact with your health provider, because we will be sending kids home, our nurses are ready to go they are a phenomenal group of professionals that are here at the ready, to take care of our kids to make sure we are all safe "

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
The Indiana State Police on Sunday said 45-year-old Kaneisha Akins of Toledo, Ohio died at the...
Toledo woman killed in crash that threw her off motorcycle
Teammates remember Trent Freudenberg as the heart of the Blissfield baseball team.
Blissfield mourns death of high school senior
Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission,...
CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next

Latest News

Dr. Katie Peters says there are ways to support students as they head back to class
Northwest Ohio’s Teacher of the Year offers tips to get kids ready
Bobcat wearing hand sanitizer necklace outside BG High School.
Wood Co. Health Department recommends mask use for all students, teachers
Summer Family Fun Festival
Summer Fun Festival happening at MLK Jr. Academy
TPS hosting back to school events, open houses