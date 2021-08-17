Protecting kids in the school buildings Thursday August 19th

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -As hundreds of students prepare to return to the classrooms, Toledo Public Schools nurses are prepared to help safe guard students from the delta variant this fall.

It will no doubt be another long year of contact tracing and tending to covid-19 related care.

TPS announced masks will be required for all students and staff k-12 for another layer of protection against the virus. hand washing and social distancing will also be used as a tool to keep kids safe but parents have a part to play too.

Ann Cipriani is the TPS coordinator of health services. She tells 13 ABC,

“If your child is sick, please keep them home, get in contact with your health provider, because we will be sending kids home, our nurses are ready to go they are a phenomenal group of professionals that are here at the ready, to take care of our kids to make sure we are all safe "

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.