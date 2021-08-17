Rental assistance still available in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pathway Toledo is partnering with the City of Toledo in administering the Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

“The demand is absolutely overwhelming. Everyday that I come into the office I see people coming in and out of the agency dropping off documents, picking up applications, applying for these services,” says Jay Black, the President and CEO of Pathway Toledo.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reached all demographics... The traditional face of poverty that we have all seen in the mainstream media has changed dramatically ,” says Black.

Some members of the community feel like this program is a great help that more people should ne taking advantage of.

“Since they said you can evict people now, all of a sudden it is crashing down on a lot of people and they have no where to go. This is something that gives them an option, gives them an alternative, and helps them get back on their feet. Like I said, it helps give them a hand up instead of a handout,” says Daryl Rhodes, a pastor in Toledo.

“I know a couple of people who have gotten on this program. They have paid their rent for a couple of months, and caught them up. They caught them up to current and that let them put some money away to have a little nest egg, so that they can be prepared for the future. That’s all people need some time is just a reprieve, you know,” says Rhodes.

To quality for the program, you must meet the following requirements:

Rents an eligible residential unit in the City of Toledo or Lucas County, Ohio.

The resident must have a valid and current lease signed by both landlord and tenant or other documentation supporting the existence of a rental relationship.

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Fall below the maximum household income requirement

