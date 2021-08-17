Toledo Police cracking down on fast drivers as students return to school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are cracking down on speeders as thousands of students head back to school on Tuesday. Monday morning, police officials, along with the city’s mayor, gathered to announce an initiative to curtail drivers who disregard speed limits in school zones.

On Tuesday, the department is holding a back-to-school speeding enforcement blitz, assigning officers to a few Toledo Public Schools buildings to make sure kids are safe. They’ll be using handheld radar and will be pulling drivers over and issuing citations.

Police say they get complaints every year of drivers speeding in school zones. Last year in Toledo, there were four pedestrians killed by automobiles but in the first half of 2019 there have been six.

“We’ve had a lot of complaints at Byrnedale school that’s probably one of our highest complaints because it’s a big four-way road and it’s nicely paved,” says Lt. Todd Miller with the Toledo Police Department. “People often go through at high rate of speed.”

Some neighborhoods have signs warning drivers to slow down. Police Chief George Kral says that drivers in a rush contribute to crashes and is urging both drivers and students to put down their cell phones and pay attention to the road.

