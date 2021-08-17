Toledo Public Library offering new “Dial-a-story” program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has launched a new program offering a series of recorded stories for people of all ages, available 24/7.

The new Dial-a-story option allows people to listen to a recorded story by phone at any time for free. Those interested can call 419-745-9700 and choose the age group for the listener and the story.

The story selection is updated every two weeks.

“Dial-a-Story is perfect for caregivers who need something to occupy their child on the bus, in the car, or waiting in line,” said Nancy Eames, Youth Services Coordinator. “These stories help develop a child’s listening skills and expands their imagination as they have to envision the characters.”

