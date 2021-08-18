13abc’s James Starks to be inducted into Capital University Athletics Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Capital University has announced 13abc’s own James Starks will be inducted into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame Class for 2021.

He was a two-time All-American and three-time first team All-Conference at defensive back. After graduating in 2008, James signed with the Cincinnati Bengals before going overseas to play in Italy.

He’ll be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame on October 29. Inductees will also be recognized during the Homecoming football game on October 30.

Join the 13abc team in congratulating James on this incredible achievement!

