August 18th Weather Forecast
Humid The Rest Of The Week
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible at times today with a high in the low 80s. Patchy fog is possible again for tonight. Highs will be in the middle 80s the rest of the week into early next week. There is a chance of a shower on Thursday and a slim chance of a storm over the weekend.
