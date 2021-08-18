August 18th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible at times today with a high in the low 80s. Patchy fog is possible again for tonight. Highs will be in the middle 80s the rest of the week into early next week. There is a chance of a shower on Thursday and a slim chance of a storm over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.