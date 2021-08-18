Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

August 18th Weather Forecast

Humid The Rest Of The Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible at times today with a high in the low 80s. Patchy fog is possible again for tonight. Highs will be in the middle 80s the rest of the week into early next week. There is a chance of a shower on Thursday and a slim chance of a storm over the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teammates remember Trent Freudenberg as the heart of the Blissfield baseball team.
Blissfield mourns death of high school senior
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
Gov. DeWine urged school districts to reconsider their mask policy if they are not enforcing...
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns
Coronavirus
Single-day increase of 3,235 new COVID-19 cases, 220 hospitalizations reported by Ohio Department of Health

Latest News

August 18th Weather Forecast
August 18th Weather Forecast
8/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/17/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
8/17/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
8/17/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
8/17/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast