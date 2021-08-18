FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A confusing report from the FBI is leading to many new questions about the government’s federal bribery case against 4 suspended Toledo city council members. The issue is an internet cafe permit that the FBI says it was in “control of.”

This is coming from documents filed by the attorney for suspended councilman Gary Johnson.

It lays out the FBI’s involvement in something they normally don’t mess with.

In 2019 a business owner applied for a special use permit for an internet café in the 300 block of West Central near Cherry Street in Toledo. Two years later it’s not there and people that are there tell 13abc the internet cafe never came here. A project we’ve now come to learn was under the control of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“I’m still struggling to get my head around what that means. It’s a city council decision. The FBI has broad authority but they don’t have that authority. So I’m not sure what was meant. We’ll have to get to the bottom of that,” said Rick Kerger, Johnson’s lawyer.

Johnson is under federal indictment for bribery and extortion. He’s charged, in part, for allegedly taking a bribe to approve the special use permit for that internet café. Which brings us to the FBI.

“As I thought about it, I thought holy goodness this is very bizarre,” said Kerger. Johnson’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss charges due to conduct by FBI agents.

An FBI report documents a conversation between the agent and an official with Mercy Health which was a group poised to oppose the internet café.

The FBI tells the Mercy official: “the FBI is in control of whether or not that internet café will be established at that location.”

That Mercy official was: “assured that the FBI will not allow the internet café to establish there.” “

It’s like you’re pulling on a string on a suit. It’s just a strong when you start but when you get done you may have unraveled the whole suit,” said Kerger.

The Mercy official signed an agreement not to speak about that interview but now Johnson’s lawyers would like him to and find out what really happened to this permit and perhaps get to the bottom of the FBI’s involvement.

13abc did speak briefly with the person who applied for the special use permit to get clarification. He said he cannot speak about the city council case.

13abc also posed questions to the FBI about what is meant that the FBI was in control of whether or not the café would be established but we were told they would not comment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.