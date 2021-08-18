Heavy rain traps multiple vehicles in East Toledo flooding

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday’s rains closed down streets in East Toledo as cars were stuck in four-foot high water.

Ernest Rasar had no idea what he was getting into when he drove down East Broadway on his lunch break.

He says that the water was only a few inches deep when he started driving under the bridge between Oakdale and Vinal. But it only took a few minutes to rise and flood his engine. In the span of ten minutes he was crouching on the driver’s seat as the water rose. Eventually it went all the way over the hood.

“I was down there about good half hour to 45 minutes. Luckily a nice gentleman came along had a big truck and pulled me out,” says Rasar.

Neighbors say that flooding there is nothing new.

“It’s been like this before, but never this bad. It’s never been this bad. It’s up over the sidewalk, running down the walls, it’s never been like this,” says nearby resident Gilbert Estrada.

The flooding wasn’t confined to the street. Ken Colditz’ basement flooded. The deepest spot was more than four inches deep.

“The city’s not clearing the sewers enough. The leaf buildup and the debris buildup and you get a rain like this and it clogs up the sewers on Oakdale,” he says.

A spokesperson for the city provided the following statement:

“We had more than three inches of rain in a short time. All of the pumping stations in the area are working to capacity. The basins are at capacity. We have multiple crews working in the area. They are clearing blocked catch basins, and checking on any reported water in basements. Crews will be on extended hours.”

The water may be receding, but that doesn’t help Rasar now.

“I’m used to it. I’m used to the city not really being there to provide the necessities or the emergency assistance that you need. They’re not prepared for it,” says Rasar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.