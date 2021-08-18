Jupmode celebrating The Solheim Cup with new golf gear

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The staff at Jupmode works year-round to create wearable works of art, highlighting the Glass City’s past and present. This year, they’ve created new souvenirs unique to Toledo just in time for The Solheim Cup.

“With all of the excitement in downtown Toledo, and international crowds coming, we kind of anticipate new foot traffic in our store,” says marketing manager Molly Joyce. “From new golf balls, new shot glasses, and of course a t-shirt, we’ve been coming up with all sorts of Toledo gift items so people can remember our city.”

The golf balls are printed offsite with an original design, but most of the other merchandise is made in-house: “All of our Toledo t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants you see are designed and produced right here in the shop on Adams Street.”

This shop is now in its 5th year on Adams, with a second location in the Cricket West complex near Central and Secor. Molly says the company has already proven popular with the announcement of its matching merchandise for match play. “We’ve had people come in asking what new Toledo items we have coming, any new releases... and of course online shopping is very popular.”

Molly notes that the retail and graphic design teams share a sense of pride in the city, and that extends to their customer base. “People have been really excited just to have a small token of Toledo to take home with them,” she says. “We’re obviously known as a t-shirt company, but these small items can also be really exciting for people.”

The Solheim Cup festivities begin in less than two weeks. Keep an eye on our website tab covering all things Solheim.

