Keeping kids safe in the classroom

TPS Chief of Security says the district is prepared to keep kids safe after a summer filled with gun violence
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a summer plagued with teen violence and shootings on Toledo streets, the Toledo Federation of Teachers urged the district to add addtional resource officers to schools. Right now, there are six police officers, seven Toledo Public Schools resource officers, and 39 unarmed campus protection officers.

“We have a close relationship with the TPD,” says Diane Ruiz-Krause, Chief of Security for Toledo Public Schools. “We try and keep track of who is involved and what incidents so that we know if they are our students.”

Ruiz-Krause says it will take the entire community working together to keep kids safe. TPS leaders say they will rely on the school resources officers they have to make sure the learning environment is a safe one but that students also play a critical role.

“They will come and tell our SRO’s what’s going on,” says Ruiz-Krause. “If there is going to be a fight, they will warn them. If they suspect that somebody has a weapon, or their drugs in our school -- so we encourage our students to do that, and I know some people look at that like it’s being a snitch, but it’s protecting yourself, it’s protecting everyone you love in that school building.”

Parents are also encouraged to go through their kids’ book bags to make sure no weapons are being brought into buildings.

