Men involved in fatal Toledo robbery plead guilty

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men charged in connection to a robbery that left one dead last year appeared before the court on Wednesday.

Larry Norman pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with firearm specification charges. He was sentenced to serve an indefinite term of a minimum six years to a maximum nine years in prison.

Marquell Bradford withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with firearm specification charges. Bradford will be sentenced on September 3.

According to police, Norman, Bradford, and Demonate Hartfield broke into a home on Upton Avenue on August 31, 2020. The home’s occupant shot all three men and Hartfield later died from his injuries.

