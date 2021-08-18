Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Ohio retailer recalls beef strips, jerky

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LODI, Ohio (WTVG) - A brand of beef strips and jerky sold at three northwest Ohio markets has been recalled due to temperature deviations.

Miller’s Supervalu is voluntarily recalling its Teriyaki Beef Strips, Tex Mex Beef Strips, and Smokehouse BBQ Jerky due to temperature deviations. The products were sold in a 6 oz. vacuum-sealed package with a packaged date from 6/16/21 through 7/29/21.

Products were available for sale between June 16, 2021, and August 16, 2021, at:

  • Miller’s Supervalu in Lodi
  • Miller’s in Ashland
  • Miller’s Supervalu in Clyde
  • Miller’s Market in Garrett, Ind.
  • Miller’s New Market in Genoa
  • Miller’s Supervalu in Lagrange, Ind.
  • Miller’s New Market in Montpelier
  • Miller’s Markets in New London
  • Miller Food Market in Norwalk
  • Miller’s Supervalu in Rome City, Ind.

There have been no reports of illness involving the product identified in this recall, however, individuals exhibiting any symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician immediately.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Miller’s Supervalu, 711 Wooster Street, Lodi, OH 44254. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Miller’s Supervalu at 330-948-1440.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

