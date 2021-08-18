Traffic
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ralph Obenour says moments after he shut his door he heard a big bang and realized his home had been shot at. It happened two nights ago. He called police twice.

“The next day I walk out to my truck and that’s what I saw when I first walked out the door,” said Ralph Obenour.

He isn’t the only resident on Moffat Street concerned about their safety. He shared a picture of another neighbor whose car was shot too. Detectives have a few leads on where the bullets may have come from. They say an officer confiscated an AK-47 from a home on the street. Police said they are trying to piece this all together. Obenour is fed up. He says he moved to Sylvania Township to get away from gun violence.

