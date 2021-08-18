Rare piping plover chick found dead at Maumee Bay State Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A month after four rare piping plover chicks hatched at Maumee Bay State Park, one of those chicks has been found dead. The chick, named Kickapoo, was found on Tuesday by volunteers who had been monitoring the chicks. It is believed that the bird was killed by a mink, an animal native to the region. A small vase of wildflowers sits on the shores of Lake Erie in memory of Kickapoo.

“Our hearts are broken,” laments Kimberly Kaufman, who heads up the Black Swamp Bird Observatory. “This is not the outcome we hoped for. The birds are so adorable it is impossible not to let your heart get involved in the science of it all. With the critically endangered population of plovers in the Great Lakes, every egg, every nest, and every individual bird is important to the entire population.”

Kaufman’s organization coordinated the 100 volunteers who put in more than 4,000 hours monitoring the piping plover family.

“This is a great example of the fact that nature isn’t always beautiful and peaceful,” says Kaufman. “It is much more intense complex sometimes than us mere humans can wrap our hearts and brain around.”

Nellie and Nish, the parents of the four chicks, migrated south separately in recent weeks. Last week, observers believed the chicks had left as well, but they returned just a day and a half later. Kaufman says the three remaining chicks are getting stronger and fatter every day. “These birds are on their own timetable. They will go when they are ready, and not a moment too soon. Maumee, Erie, and Ottawa will likely leave when there is a good tailwind.’

And instinct will be their guide as they make the trip south. “It is hardwired in their DNA to know where to go and the route to take to the wintering grounds,” explains Kaufman. “The adults are not showing them the way, and the chicks probably won’t even migrate together.”

Kaufman says even with the heartache, this has been one of the crowning moments of her career.

“In a 30-year career in bird conservation, this is definitely the most intense, but rewarding project, I have had the great fortune to be part of,” says Kaufman. “I am so proud of all the people who worked with me on this. We celebrated all the joys of the piping plovers together. We will mourn this loss together too. This was an incredible experience for so many people. We are hopeful that Nellie and Nish will be back next year.”

