Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Surprise! Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost welcome baby boy

In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity...
In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Scarlett Johansson, left, and Colin Jost arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star said on Instagram Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Scarlett Johansson is a mom to two now. The “Black Widow” star recently gave birth to a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost, the “Saturday Night Live” star wrote on Instagram Wednesday. This is the first child for the couple, who were married last October.

“OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” was Jost’s brief note.

People magazine first reported the birth of the baby, which came as a shock to many since news of the pregnancy came out only days earlier after Jost reportedly mentioned it in a stand-up set in Connecticut. No other details were provided.

It’s the first child for Jost, 39, who is known for hosting “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live.” Johansson, 36, also has a 6-year-old daughter, Rose, from a previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost wrote on his Instagram page that privacy would be greatly appreciated and directed “all inquires” to “our publicist @chethinks,” tagging his “Weekend Update” co-host, Michael Che.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teammates remember Trent Freudenberg as the heart of the Blissfield baseball team.
Blissfield mourns death of high school senior
Internet cafe mystery
FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
‘We all saw it fly off’: Video shows chaotic moments after woman hurt at Cedar Point
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
Gov. DeWine urged school districts to reconsider their mask policy if they are not enforcing...
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban militants violently disperse rare Afghan protest
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Afghanistan refugees will be housed at military...
Pentagon: US in talks with Taliban to ease Kabul airport evacuation obstacles
With the Taliban in control of Afghanistan, the U.S. must rely on them to ensure safe passage...
Chaos on ground in Afghanistan