TARTA extends mask usage on all its vehicles

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TARTA announced Wednesday that masks will be required on all of its vehicles through January 18, 2022.

The move follows a new mandate by the Transportation Security Administration, which comes in response to an uptick of COVID-19 cases nationwide, is an extension of its spring decision to extend mask rules for travelers on flights, buses, and trains through Sept. 13.

TARTA has taken several steps to ensure the safety of passengers and employees over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, including increased sanitation measures on vehicles, making masks and hand sanitizer available for free on all buses, plastic curtain barriers around drivers, and free fares.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

