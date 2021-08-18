Traffic
A third of families say their kids are dealing with anxiety and depression

How parents and students can overcome as they head back to school.
Coping with Back to School Anxiety in a pandemic How parents and students can overcome
Coping with Back to School Anxiety in a pandemic How parents and students can overcome
By Kristian Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Experts say that anxiety and depression have reached an all-time high for students during the pandemic and the 2021 Kids Count Report offers little perspective into how kids are doing.

According to July data, nearly a third of families surveyed (32%) say children are feeling nervous, anxious, or on edge. Meanwhile, 24% of respondents reported kids who felt down, depressed, or hopeless.

“They are feeling anxious. They are feeling nervous. But it’s also a lot of fear of the unknown,” explains Chloe Fairchild, a counselor at Whitmer High School, who says the key is being there for students and listening.

Washington Local Schools will be focusing on the mental health of their entire student body all year long. The district added time in the school day to help students reset.

They also have a new therapy dog. Granger will be visiting schools across the district in hopes of providing comfort and support.

