TPS hosts open house ahead of first day

Parents come to meet teachers and find out how students will be kept safe during the pandemic.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools held open houses at all elementary schools on Tuesday in anticipation of the upcoming school year.

“We’re definitely focused on safety,” says Keyser Elementary School Principal Christina Fletcher. “We are giving them information about our transportation options. We’re giving them information about our lunch procedures. Our dismissal and drop off will be staggered so students are not entering or exiting the building in large groups. All of our students and staff are to be masked. Whether they are vaccinated or not.”

Some parents said they walked away from the open house feeling reassured about sending their child to school in person during a pandemic.

“I think it will be good for her. I think school is necessary for kids to socialize and learn to operate in the world,” says Brenda Jackson-Cross, who home schooled her daughter last year due to the pandemic. “I was glad to see all of the instructors and the principal masking. I was happy to see the bear claws on the floors, so the social distancing looks like it will be enforced.”

“What I want parents to know today is that your kids are in good hands,” says Tracey Harless, a 5th grade teacher at Keyser. “We are still doing COVID protocols with social distancing and mask but we’re hoping to get back into the normal grove of everything and learning all day.”

According to Toledo Public Schools, masks will be required for all students and staff, there will be as much social distancing as possible, and there will be extended cleaning of all classroom surfaces and learning spaces.

