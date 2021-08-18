Traffic
Travel restricted on US 24 near Fallen Timbers

A car rests on its roof after a crash involving a semi-truck on US 24 near Fallen Timbers on Wednesday, Aug. 18.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash restricted traffic on US 24 eastbound just before Fallen Timbers in Maumee. The roadway was closed earlier on Wednesday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the scene, the crash involved a semi-truck and car. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

13abc will update this story when more information is available.

