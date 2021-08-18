Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington state is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include all public, charter and private school teachers and staff — plus those working at the state’s colleges and universities.

Those who are not fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 risk losing their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday.

Inslee’s office said the latest mandate also applies to college coaches, including Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich, who said he has declined to be vaccinated for personal reasons. Rolovich is one of two state employees scheduled to make more than $3 million this year along with Washington football coach Jimmy Lake.

Inslee on Wednesday also expanded the statewide indoor mask mandate in place for non-vaccinated individuals to include those who are vaccinated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

— US health officials call for coronavirus booster shots for all

— WHO warns against boosters before 1st vaccines for other countries

— Mississippi opens second field hospital in Jackson amid surge

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teammates remember Trent Freudenberg as the heart of the Blissfield baseball team.
Blissfield mourns death of high school senior
Internet cafe mystery
FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
‘We all saw it fly off’: Video shows chaotic moments after woman hurt at Cedar Point
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point
Gov. DeWine urged school districts to reconsider their mask policy if they are not enforcing...
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns

Latest News

Jupmode celebrating The Solheim Cup with new golf gear
Shots fires in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
A third of families say their kids are dealing with anxiety and depression.
Protecting student mental health
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake