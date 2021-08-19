Traffic
August 19th Weather Forecast

Heat & Humidity Will Build In The Days Ahead
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More sunshine is expected today with a high in the middle 80s. There is a chance for a stray shower this afternoon. There is a slim chance of a pop up shower late day on Sunday and again next Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be humid with more heat on the way. Highs will gradually warm to the upper 80s this weekend and near 90 by the middle of next week.

