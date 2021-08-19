‘Build the Wall’ straw bale sign sparks controversy in Gibsonburg

GIBSONBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - An old debate is causing new controversy in a small town. The immigration conversation has come to Gibsonburg, and tensions are high on both sides.

A sign that greets you as you drive into Gibsonburg. “A friendly town.” But if you continue down Route 600, there’s a sign right as you leave town that has some people questioning how friendly this town really is.

A farm on the outskirts of town bears an impressive collection of straw bales and a message. “Build the Wall” and “God help us.” With an American flag on top.

In a one-stoplight town like Gibsonburg, the word of something so big and controversial travels fast.

“There’s a lot of people, based on conversations I’ve had that agree with the sentiment that was put out there and they understand the meaning behind it,” says one resident.

But there are also those who don’t like the sign. One Hispanic resident describes the range of emotions she feels when she drives past it nearly every day.

“It makes me sad. It makes me angry. And it makes me in sheer disbelief that it exists in our backyard,” she says.

Both Gibsonburg residents featured in this story chose to conceal their identities for fear of potential backlash. The woman opposed to the sign says the situation is changing the way she feels about the town she’s called home her entire life.

“I feel like the people I have considered my friends here in town, I really need to rethink that because of the way that they’re thinking and the way that they are expressing their support of the wall,” she says.

For the woman in support of the sign, the message is about national security.

“I’m all for immigration, the right way, the responsible way, the assimilation way, the way this country was founded, because immigrants make this country phenomenal. That being said, we have to protect our borders,” she says.

However, the Hispanic woman ponders if the sign is a symbol of something more sinister.

“Of course it’s about race. I think if you’re not of a minority, you don’t understand,” she says.

13abc reached out to the owner of the property and have not heard back.

