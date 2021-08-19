Cedar Point announces temporary closure of Top Thrill Dragster after injury

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point announced Thursday that the Top Thrill Dragster will be closed for the remainder of the season following an incident in which a woman was struck by a piece of metal at the ride last weekend.

The amusement park made the announcement on their social media pages saying, in part, “The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority and we refuse to operate any ride of attraction without total confidence in its safety.”

On Sunday, a woman standing in line for the ride was hospitalized when a “small metal object” struck her in the head. Emergency crews from the park and the Sandusky Fire Department responded to the incident. Bodycam footage of that response was released by Sandusky police two days later. Witnesses to the event dispute the park’s description of the object as “small.” The bodycam video shows a park employee hand an officer a small bolt that he said came off the ride, but he said he wasn’t sure if that object is what hit the woman.

Inspectors from the Ohio Department of Agriculture were at the park Monday investigating the ride.

