Children’s memorial seeks help from the community

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Daniel Cole established the Toledo Children’s Memorial in 1999 after he was moved by the death of two Start High School Students, Maggie Hayes and Cassie Jones.

“The people depicted on the memorial itself are children who died in 1999. But then it became a perpetual memorial, where we started including more and more children,” says Cole.

According to Cole to the site has become a place of comfort where families can come to reflect on the lives of their children.

“I’ve talked to so many parents, they love this spot. Its a serene spot. It’s for them to come in and reflect about their loss children, family members, daughters.”

Since creating the memorial Cole has suffered personal loss that drives him to preserve the site for others.

“When I formed the memorial, I did not know I was going to lose my son 8 years later and it really hit home. So I identify with all these parents.”

To support the Toledo Children’s Memorial donate to their GoFundMe here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.