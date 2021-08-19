Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Children’s memorial seeks help from the community

The Toledo Children’s Memorial’s creator is asking for help so he can preserve the site for others.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Daniel Cole established the Toledo Children’s Memorial in 1999 after he was moved by the death of two Start High School Students, Maggie Hayes and Cassie Jones.

“The people depicted on the memorial itself are children who died in 1999. But then it became a perpetual memorial, where we started including more and more children,” says Cole.

According to Cole to the site has become a place of comfort where families can come to reflect on the lives of their children.

“I’ve talked to so many parents, they love this spot. Its a serene spot. It’s for them to come in and reflect about their loss children, family members, daughters.”

Since creating the memorial Cole has suffered personal loss that drives him to preserve the site for others.

“When I formed the memorial, I did not know I was going to lose my son 8 years later and it really hit home. So I identify with all these parents.”

To support the Toledo Children’s Memorial donate to their GoFundMe here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teammates remember Trent Freudenberg as the heart of the Blissfield baseball team.
Blissfield mourns death of high school senior
A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
‘We all saw it fly off’: Video shows chaotic moments after woman hurt at Cedar Point
Internet cafe mystery
FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
Gov. DeWine urged school districts to reconsider their mask policy if they are not enforcing...
‘Perfect storm’ looming over Ohio as delta variant threatens schools, DeWine warns
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Woman hit by metal object from roller coaster at Cedar Point

Latest News

The memorial's creator is asking for help so the memorial can be preserved for families to use.
Toledo Children's Memorial ask for help from the community
Nurse pleads for more vaccinations as Ohio hospitalizations increase
Nurse pleads for more vaccinations as Ohio hospitalizations increase
COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing across Ohio as some people start to get their third...
‘They need to do their part’: Toledo nurse pleads with people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Kemp props up hospitals as many face critical COVID levels
Local hospitals brace for COVID surge