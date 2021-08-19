Traffic
Covington business stands behind sign calling out ‘anti-vaxxers’

Business hasn’t been hurt since they posted the sign, according to the owner. In fact, they’re thriving.
Covington pottery business tells anti-vaxxers they're not welcome
By Andrea Medina
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington business is one of many around the country now requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to enter.

A sign posted on its door since May reads “Anti-vaxxers are not welcome here. Goodbye.”

Covington Clay is a pottery studio in the heart of the city on Pike Street.

Its owner says they adopted the policy to protect people. Having been closed for 14 months during the pandemic, they say they don’t need a misinformed, unvaccinated person jeopardizing their classes.

The owner says they’ve gotten calls from folks promising to boycott the business. At the same time, according to the owner, many customers have chosen to come specifically because of the vaccination policy.

East to Vest is located two storefronts down. Owner Stacey Vest understands the desire to keep the community safe and healthy.

“I think everyone can do their own thing,” Vest said, “and we appreciate that.”

While East to Vest, a two-month-old business, is not requiring proof of vaccination, they are closely watching the COVID-19 data as they debate whether to take additional steps.

“We are encouraging people who are not vaccinated to wear their masks,” Vest said. “We actually ask everyone to wear a mask when they come in just to be fair to everyone. And then we always have our masks at hand.”

But one Covington resident says the pottery studio’s vaccine policy is inappropriate.

“The way that it’s being worded and the way that they’re acting upon it... This is a free country... They shouldn’t be putting out signs like that,” Bruce Swabey said.

Covington Clay’s response?

The owner says their business, their rules—and the vaccine policy stays.

