Dana makes $1 million donation to Glass City Metropark

A rendering of the new Glass City Metropark, complete with a new "adventure play" boardwalk...
A rendering of the new Glass City Metropark, complete with a new "adventure play" boardwalk loop around a kayak/paddleboat lagoon. (Courtesy: Metroparks Toledo)(Metroparks Toledo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Metropark and Riverwalk is receiving a significant donation today as Dana Incorporated announced a $1 million gift to support construction and maintenance.

The donation will also support a new sustainability-focused lecture series and an ongoing Maumee River cleanup program.

Currently under construction, Glass City Metropark Phase 2 in East Toledo is a significant portion of the $200 million Glass City Riverwalk, a 300-acre greenway on the east and downtown sides of the Maumee River from the Anthony Wayne Bridge to the Veterans Glass City Skyway.

“Glass City Metropark and Riverwalk is an important project that leverages one of the greatest natural assets of the Toledo community – the Maumee River – to offer unique greenspaces for residents and visitors,” said Doug Liedberg, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, Dana Incorporated. “This investment in Metroparks is an extension of our company’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, and will help enrich the lives of people in the Toledo community for years to come.”

Dana Inc. Metroparks donation

WATCH LIVE: Dana Inc. announces $1 million donation for Glass City Metropark and Riverwalk.

Posted by 13abc on Thursday, August 19, 2021

The “Sustaining Our World Lecture Series” will include four speakers per year covering sustainability and social responsibility topics.

“Dana’s gift says a lot about the company, this project, and our community,” said Dave Zenk, executive director of Metroparks Toledo. “The many ways Metroparks serve our region are built upon a foundation of conservation. Nowhere is that more obvious than at the six Metroparks along the Maumee River that help protect our magnificent river and Lake Erie. The unprecedented public and corporate support for Riverwalk demonstrates our community’s commitment to a healthy, sustainable future.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

