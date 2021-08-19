Traffic
Fire Marshal shuts down hotel for multiple life safety issues

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - A Springfield hotel shutdown forces people out, the company only has a week to get things fixed.

The Fire Marshall closed the Holland Inn and Suites, formerly known as the Red Roof Inn, because it has no working fire alarms.

A routine fire inspection showed the hotel has 21 violations.

More than 20 people were forced to move, with most of them living there as part of a drug rehab program called Racing for Recovery.

“There were no working fire alarms in the hotel what-so-ever. Lack of training with employees and there was construction that was completed with no permits basically done just on their own,” said Springfield Township Battalion Chief Andrew Sauder.

The owners have seven days to correct the safety issues. Investigators also say the hotel owners are in violation of its state certification. They’re allegedly operating as an extended hotel without the licensing.

