Local hospitals brace for COVID surge

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hospitals in Lucas County are bracing for a COVID surge.

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on Wednesday announced that local COVID cases are taking a sharp spike up. They’ve gone from a daily low of 3 new cases per day in early July to 60 cases per day over the past several days. Doctors in the area say this is just the beginning of what will be a surge in cases over the next two weeks.

The southern states are an indicator of how bad the local COVID case numbers could be. And in some hospitals in Florida, Mississippi, and Texas there are upward of 30 people in line to get an ICU bed. The demand for ventilators is outpacing the supply in some areas. That’s a scenario that could be avoided doctors say if more people would get vaccinated.

