National Tractor Pulling Championships rev up in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - After a year of idle engines and empty seats at the Wood County Fairgrounds, over 70,000 spectators will fill the stands this weekend for the 54th National Tractor Pulling Championships.

President Mike Erford says it “seems like a dream... it’s been a long time coming, and I couldn’t be more proud. A lot of our vendors that we deal with, they’ve all been suffering like everyone else from the pandemic... lack of help, lack of parts and having trouble getting things. They know how big this is, they’re doing the best they can and that’s all we can ask of them.”

Tickets are still available, but they’ve been going about as fast as the tractors. “We rolled the tickets over from 2020, and we also have new fans who have never been here before,” says media director Dave Schultz. “We tracked it this year, and it’s 25% new fans... so it’ll be extremely exciting.”

This reloaded event has come a long way from the 1960s, drawing in visitors and competitors from at least 34 different states. “We have a team out of California,” Erford recalls, “a team from Texas who drives over 24 hours to be here, and everywhere in between... plus overseas. A lot of them are business owners and farmers, but this is definitely an expensive hobby. Some of these motors run between $80,000 to $100,000.”

Schultz notes that the field of competitors is bigger than ever before: “We’ve had over 375 actual pulling competitors on grounds, who are still pulling in as we speak. We have 13 classes of vehicles... 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive trucks, different tractor classes like a ‘super farm tractor’ which is the closest thing to something that pulls down the field. We also have unlimited mods, which can have up to six motors on them.”

These revving motors are music to the ears of vendors and business owners, as the event pumps nearly $40 million into the local economy... and that may well be a low estimate. Schultz notes the board “did an economic impact study in 2013, and that’s [going off of] those numbers... so it’s higher yet, probably closer to $50 million. The Chamber of Commerce is actually running a shuttle service from the fairgrounds to the local hotels and the downtown area, so you can park your car at the hotel and stay here until the last shuttle leaves an hour after the last pull of the night.”

The local economy will get a much-needed boost now, but fuel economy is a different matter: “We’re definitely not talking hybrids here... it’s ‘gallons per feet’ of going down the track. It’s not about speed, it’s about distance. They laser-measure how far the sled is pulled, within a hundred-thousandth of an inch... and we’ve had competitors that close between 1st and 2nd place.”

The fun starts at 7:30 tonight in Bowling Green and runs through Saturday. Visit Pulltown.com for more information.

