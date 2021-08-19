Nursing homes warn against vaccine mandates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you talk to Matt Bucher, who is the marketing director for Elizabeth Scott Nursing home in Maumee, he’s a bit shell shocked by President Biden’s announcement of a federal mandate requiring nursing home workers to be vaccinated, or face losing Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Bucher says “It could have a very huge impact not just here but on our entire industry that is very staff challenged.” While 70% of The Elizabeth Scott staff is vaccinated, the prospect of losing 30% of its staff would be devastating. Bucher says you can’t force people to get the vaccine.

This is the same staff that’s worked tirelessly to keep its residents safe for the first year and a half of the pandemic.

The facility tests its workers weekly and everyone wears N-95 masks.

Bucher goes onto say that it feels like nursing homes are being targeted. “Why is it just nursing homes? Why is it not hospitals, clinics, outpatient clinics? Why is it not doctors’ offices, why is it just the nursing home?”

There are currently over 15,000 nursing homes across the country that would be affected and 1.3 million workers employed by them.

