Oregon City Schools requiring masks for all students, staff

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Students and staff heading back to the buildings in the Oregon City district are now required to wear masks.

In an email sent out to parents, district leaders said the reason for the change is the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

OCS superintendent Hal Gregory said everyone must wear a mask in all school buildings, regardless of their vaccination status. The goal is to reduce the number of students exposed or quarantined due to the virus while keeping children learning in-person.

The mask requirement is in place until September 24, at which point the district will reassess the rule.

