Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A 21-year-old Sylvania resident has been re-indicted in the hazing death of Stone Foltz. Benjamin Boyers was previously indicted on misdemeanor charges along with seven other young men allegedly connected to the incident, but Boyers charges had been immediately dropped by the Wood County Prosecutor.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office announced that further investigation into the incident in March resulted in his office re-introducing harsher charges against Boyers to the Wood County Grand Jury. Boyers is now indicted on charges of third-degree Felony Manslaughter, third-degree felony Tampering with Evidence, eight counts of misdemeanor hazing, and seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. The felony counts each carry a maximum penalty of three years in prison while the misdemeanor charges carry between 30 days and six months.

Stone Foltz, a sophomore at Bowling Green State University, died on March 7, three days after he was found unresponsive in his apartment. According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s office, Foltz had attended an event hosted by the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in which he was encouraged to drink an entire bottle of alcohol. A post-mortem analysis found that Foltz’s blood-alcohol level was nearly five times the legal limit.

As a result of Foltz’s death, Bowling Green State University permanently banned the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from campus, and 21 students were recently hit with conduct violations, including the expulsion of three of those students.

Further, the state of Ohio adopted harsher anti-hazing laws.

