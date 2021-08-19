Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Temperance man sentenced for beheading of step-grandmother

Kenny McBride was ordered to serve the rest of his life in prison
A jury convicts Kenny McBride for murdering and beheading his step-grandmother in Monroe...
A jury convicts Kenny McBride for murdering and beheading his step-grandmother in Monroe County, Michigan.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Temperance man who was convicted of murder in the beheading of his step-grandmother has been sentenced for his crimes.

Kenny McBride, 45, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the count of first-degree murder, and he was ordered to serve 114 to 480 months in prison for the second count of “Dead Bodies - Disinterment and Mutilation,” which will be served concurrent to the first count.

Authorities found the body of 79-year-old Cecelia Gibson in a Bedford Township home in February 2020. The body had been beheaded.

At the time of her death, Gibson was living with her son, Kenneth Reece. Reece is McBride’s father. Gibson was living there to help care for her daughter, Recce’s wife, who had recently died after a battle with cancer. McBride started staying at the home about six weeks earlier.

Reece found Gibson’s body when he returned home on February 17, 2020, and called the police. Authorities found Gibson’s dismembered body and signs of a violent struggle, according to trial evidence. Her head was removed from her body and tossed outside, prosecutors said.

McBride and Gibson were reportedly in an argument about McBride’s children leading up to the murder. The presented evidence said McBride beat Gibson to death using a ceramic piggy bank and a metal child-gate, prosecutors said. Gibson was struck at least 19 times. After suffering massive head trauma, Gibson died. That’s when McBride used three knives to cut off her head.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
‘We all saw it fly off’: Video shows chaotic moments after woman hurt at Cedar Point
Internet cafe mystery
FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
A car rests on its roof after a crash involving a semi-truck on US 24 near Fallen Timbers on...
Travel restricted on US 24 near Fallen Timbers
It's believed that it was killed by a mink
Rare piping plover chick found dead at Maumee Bay State Park

Latest News

August 19th Weather Forecast
August 19th Weather Forecast
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
A rendering of the new Glass City Metropark, complete with a new "adventure play" boardwalk...
Dana makes $1 million donation to Glass City Metropark
Clay High School
Oregon City Schools requiring masks for all students, staff