Temperance man sentenced for beheading of step-grandmother

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Temperance man who was convicted of murder in the beheading of his step-grandmother has been sentenced for his crimes.

Kenny McBride, 45, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the count of first-degree murder, and he was ordered to serve 114 to 480 months in prison for the second count of “Dead Bodies - Disinterment and Mutilation,” which will be served concurrent to the first count.

Authorities found the body of 79-year-old Cecelia Gibson in a Bedford Township home in February 2020. The body had been beheaded.

At the time of her death, Gibson was living with her son, Kenneth Reece. Reece is McBride’s father. Gibson was living there to help care for her daughter, Recce’s wife, who had recently died after a battle with cancer. McBride started staying at the home about six weeks earlier.

Reece found Gibson’s body when he returned home on February 17, 2020, and called the police. Authorities found Gibson’s dismembered body and signs of a violent struggle, according to trial evidence. Her head was removed from her body and tossed outside, prosecutors said.

McBride and Gibson were reportedly in an argument about McBride’s children leading up to the murder. The presented evidence said McBride beat Gibson to death using a ceramic piggy bank and a metal child-gate, prosecutors said. Gibson was struck at least 19 times. After suffering massive head trauma, Gibson died. That’s when McBride used three knives to cut off her head.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.