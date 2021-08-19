Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toys R Us partners with Macy’s to make a comeback

Toys R Us will also be opening in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022,...
Toys R Us will also be opening in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022, where customers will be greeted by Geoffrey the Giraffe. (Source: RNN Texoma)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – Macy’s is giving Toys R Us new life, again. The two companies announced a partnership Thursday, bringing together the iconic brands.

The department store says it is partnering with the toy store chain to sell toys online.

Additionally, Toys R Us will also be opening in more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide starting in 2022, where customers will be greeted by Geoffrey the Giraffe.

“As a Toys R Us kid, I could not be more excited to bring this beloved brand that so many of our customers know and love into Macy’s online and to our stores across America,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer.

This is the second attempt to revitalize the Toys R Us brand since it closed all of its U.S. stores in 2018, after having been in the toy business for more than 70 years.

Two standalone stores opened inside malls in New Jersey and Texas in 2019 but later closed due to COVID-19.

“Our partnership with Macy’s marks the greatly anticipated return of Toys R Us in the U.S.A., and changes the retail landscape by combining two beloved retail brands together for consumers across the nation in a completely innovative way. We’re thrilled to be launching this new partnership together with Macy’s,” said Yehuda Shmidman, Chairman & CEO of WHP Global and Toys R Us.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
‘We all saw it fly off’: Video shows chaotic moments after woman hurt at Cedar Point
Internet cafe mystery
FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
A car rests on its roof after a crash involving a semi-truck on US 24 near Fallen Timbers on...
Travel restricted on US 24 near Fallen Timbers
It's believed that it was killed by a mink
Rare piping plover chick found dead at Maumee Bay State Park

Latest News

The situation at the airport in Kabul is growing more desperate by the day as countries are now...
Afghanistan: Chaos in Kabul amid Taliban takeover
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Woman weeps while testifying against R. Kelly about assault
School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
4 of Florida’s 5 largest school districts to require masks
School boards clash with the governor and some parents over mask mandates.
COVID; The fight to keep kids safe
In this photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, civilians prepare to board a plane during an...
US struggling to speed Kabul airlift amid hurdles, glitches