Two men in police custody after SWAT raid
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo home.
It happened Thursday afternoon at a house in the 1900 block of Windbrook Ct near Thrownbrook.
Police have not released any details about the nature of the investigation at this time.
Neighbors tell 13abc they heard a loud boom and saw smoke before the SWAT team moved into the home.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.