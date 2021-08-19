Two men in police custody after SWAT raid

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo home.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a house in the 1900 block of Windbrook Ct near Thrownbrook.

Police have not released any details about the nature of the investigation at this time.

Neighbors tell 13abc they heard a loud boom and saw smoke before the SWAT team moved into the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

