Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Two men in police custody after SWAT raid

Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo home.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo home.

It happened Thursday afternoon at a house in the 1900 block of Windbrook Ct near Thrownbrook.

Police have not released any details about the nature of the investigation at this time.

Neighbors tell 13abc they heard a loud boom and saw smoke before the SWAT team moved into the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is taken out of Cedar Point on a stretcher after she was hit by a metal object that...
‘We all saw it fly off’: Video shows chaotic moments after woman hurt at Cedar Point
Internet cafe mystery
FBI involvement in internet café raises questions in Toledo council investigation
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
A car rests on its roof after a crash involving a semi-truck on US 24 near Fallen Timbers on...
Travel restricted on US 24 near Fallen Timbers
It's believed that it was killed by a mink
Rare piping plover chick found dead at Maumee Bay State Park

Latest News

Feds Mandate Vaccines For Nursing Home Workers
August 19th Weather Forecast
August 19th Weather Forecast
A jury convicts Kenny McBride for murdering and beheading his step-grandmother in Monroe...
Temperance man sentenced for beheading of step-grandmother
Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death