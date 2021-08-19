Traffic
US suggests world leaders skip UN trip

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNITED NATIONS — The United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send their leader or a government minister to New York to speak at the U.N. General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead to prevent the annual high-level week from becoming “a super-spreader event.”

A note from the U.S. Mission sent to the 192 other U.N. member nations also called for all other U.N.-hosted meetings and side events to be virtual, saying these parallel meetings that draw travelers to New York “needlessly increase risk to our community, New Yorkers and the other travelers.”

The U.S. note, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, said the Biden administration is particularly concerned about Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the incoming General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid hosting high-level in-person events on climate change, vaccines, the 20th anniversary of the U.N. World Conference Against Racism, food systems and energy.

“The United States is willing to make every effort to make these important events on shared priorities successful in a virtual format,” the note said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

