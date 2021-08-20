Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

8/20: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Hot, humid weekend; rain chances ramp up next week
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hot and humid weather will continue for the next several days, with highs at/near 90 both days this weekend. A few isolated showers/storms are possible Sunday (race fans heading up to MIS, take note). Things won’t change much in the early part of next week, though storm chances will slowly build each afternoon through the week. Temperatures finally take a dip by next Friday to the low 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Swanton residents are seen inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riots in...
Swanton residents charged in Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
The sign reads "Build the wall" and "God help us."
‘Build the Wall’ straw bale sign sparks controversy in Gibsonburg
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two men in police custody after SWAT raid

Latest News

A hot and humid weekend, with just a slight chance of isolated storms Sunday. Dan Smith has the...
8/20: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast
August 20th Weather Forecast
August 20th Weather Forecast
Another Heat Wave Arrives
August 20th Weather Forecast
August 20th Weather Forecast
August 20th Weather Forecast