8/20: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Hot and humid weather will continue for the next several days, with highs at/near 90 both days this weekend. A few isolated showers/storms are possible Sunday (race fans heading up to MIS, take note). Things won’t change much in the early part of next week, though storm chances will slowly build each afternoon through the week. Temperatures finally take a dip by next Friday to the low 80s.

