Traffic
Goodwill Pass It On Challenge
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Armed robbery suspect struck by gunfire from homeowner, taken to hospital

The suspect’s identity is not known at this time, according to a TPD report. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An armed robbery suspect was taken to the hospital after he was struck by gunfire from the homeowner during an incident just after midnight on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Knower around 12:53 a.m. The residents said an unknown man tried to break into the home with a firearm. The occupants fired shots at the suspect, striking him at least once.

The suspect’s identity is not known at this time, according to a TPD report. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone Foltz, 20, died after an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event.
Sylvania native indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz hazing death
Shots fired in Sylvania Township neighborhood
Police investigate shots fired at homes and cars in Sylvania Township
Two people were taken into police custody on Thursday after a SWAT team investigated a Toledo...
Two men in police custody after SWAT raid
Department of Agriculture investigating after accident at Cedar Point.
Cedar Point announces temporary closure of Top Thrill Dragster after injury
Hotel shutdown
Fire Marshal shuts down hotel for multiple life safety issues

Latest News

New "Case" wing
St. Francis launching new science wing
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Man serious injured during Thursday morning crash on Dorr
Emmy's Kitchen raises money for Blissfield teen
Bakery raises more than $2,500 for Blissfield student’s memorial fund
Emmy's Kitchen raises money for Blissfield teen
Donut proceeds for teen killed in crash