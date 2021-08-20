Traffic
August 20th Weather Forecast

Another Heat Wave Arrives
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high near 90 with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will stay near 90 through at least the middle of next week. An isolated shower is possible Sunday afternoon. There is a better chance of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

