August 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high near 90 with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will stay near 90 through at least the middle of next week. An isolated shower is possible Sunday afternoon. There is a better chance of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

