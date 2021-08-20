Bakery raises more than $2,500 for Blissfield student’s memorial fund

BLISSFIELD, Mich. (WTVG) - After a 17-year-old high school senior died in a car crash, a Blissfield bakery decided to raise money for the student’s memorial fund.

Emmy’s Kitchen raised more than $2,500 through its donut sales to donate to Trent Freudenberg’s memorial fund at a local bank.

Freudenberg died over the weekend after crashing into another vehicle.

Emmy’s Kitchen owner Emmy Bagnato said they normally sell a few hundred donuts per day, but after word got out about the donation, more than 2,000 donuts were sold in just four hours.

Bagnato said it’s a testament to the Blissfield community.

“When we wanted to move in to a town, we didn’t know where we were going. Blissfield is definitely the right choice, just the show of support today solidifies that,” Bagnato said. “We know we chose the right spot, where to be, and it was here.”

Freudenberg’s baseball teammates at Blissfield High School said they’re planning on doing something special to pay tribute to him during their first baseball game in the spring.

